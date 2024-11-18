Harbour Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Harbour Investments Inc. lessened its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,707,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $233,687,000 after purchasing an additional 532,318 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 20.1% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,661,231 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $104,707,000 after buying an additional 277,462 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 9.4% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,556,461 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $80,220,000 after acquiring an additional 133,546 shares during the last quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter valued at about $92,433,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,450,064 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,398,000 after purchasing an additional 503,173 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OXY opened at $49.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $46.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.58. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $48.42 and a 12 month high of $71.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 22.92%.

OXY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.70.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

