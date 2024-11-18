Harbour Investments Inc. Decreases Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Harbour Investments Inc. reduced its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 285.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

NYSE KEY opened at $19.16 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.82. The company has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,916.00, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $11.64 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KEY shares. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays raised their price target on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.03.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KeyCorp

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $154,260.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,988.96. This represents a 19.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 15,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $294,065.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,595,461.38. This trade represents a 6.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.