Harbour Investments Inc. Increases Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 958 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 527.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 26,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,155,000 after buying an additional 22,279 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 11,952.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 241,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,121,000 after purchasing an additional 239,176 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 14,781 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,330,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $871,691,000 after purchasing an additional 368,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $275.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.48. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $193.73 and a one year high of $307.64. The firm has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 42.80%.

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total transaction of $6,957,000.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,683 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,682.12. This represents a 70.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

TSCO has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Tractor Supply from $325.00 to $317.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup downgraded Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $282.82.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

