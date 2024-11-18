Harbour Investments Inc. Purchases 10,071 Shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH)

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH – Free Report) by 3,996.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,071 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. owned 0.06% of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 108,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 91,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 128,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter.

Simplify Enhanced Income ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA HIGH opened at $23.43 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.92. Simplify Enhanced Income ETF has a 12 month low of $23.22 and a 12 month high of $24.77.

Simplify Enhanced Income ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (HIGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide monthly income by holding a short-term portfolio of income-producing US Treasurys and utilizing an option spread writing strategy. HIGH was launched on Oct 27, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

