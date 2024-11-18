Harbour Investments Inc. Purchases 131 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 19.3% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 117.5% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at GE HealthCare Technologies

In other news, CEO Roland Rott sold 3,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total value of $309,338.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,291.04. This represents a 12.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GEHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. UBS Group downgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.36.

Get Our Latest Report on GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $81.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.24. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.39 and a 52-week high of $94.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.23.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.19%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.30%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.