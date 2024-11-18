Harbour Investments Inc. Purchases 291 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 9.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 89.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 93,258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,383,000 after buying an additional 43,916 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth $366,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 99.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BSX opened at $86.99 on Monday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $53.56 and a 52-week high of $89.30. The stock has a market cap of $128.21 billion, a PE ratio of 71.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.26 and a 200-day moving average of $79.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 162,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total transaction of $13,775,817.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,572,096 shares in the company, valued at $133,046,484.48. This represents a 9.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total transaction of $585,594.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,967.28. The trade was a 16.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 309,270 shares of company stock worth $26,196,718 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.39.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

