Harbour Investments Inc. Purchases 363 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RWO. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 332,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,814,000 after purchasing an additional 13,587 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 319,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,286,000 after acquiring an additional 12,566 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 294,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 206,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,857 shares during the period. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,072,000 after acquiring an additional 25,457 shares during the period.

RWO opened at $45.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.95. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $39.20 and a 1 year high of $48.60.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

