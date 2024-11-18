Harbour Investments Inc. Purchases New Position in VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK)

Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000. Harbour Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.81% of VanEck Gaming ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000.

Shares of BJK stock opened at $43.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.60 million, a PE ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.30. VanEck Gaming ETF has a 52-week low of $37.24 and a 52-week high of $45.53.

The VanEck Gaming ETF (BJK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Gaming index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies that generate at least 50% of revenues from gaming and related activities. BJK was launched on Jan 22, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

