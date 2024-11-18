Harbour Investments Inc. Raises Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 150.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth about $53,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XMMO stock opened at $127.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.37. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.53 and a fifty-two week high of $132.39.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.