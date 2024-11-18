Harbour Investments Inc. Raises Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 150.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth about $53,000.
Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance
Shares of XMMO stock opened at $127.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.37. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.53 and a fifty-two week high of $132.39.
Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Warren Buffett, Cathie Wood Own Nu Holdings, Should You?
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- MercadoLibre Down 23% After Missed Earnings: Time to Buy the Dip?
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.