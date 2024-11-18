Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 1,006 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN)

Harbour Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 7,106.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,163,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105,927 shares during the last quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 17,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 176.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 101,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 64,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of FTXN opened at $31.23 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.32. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a twelve month low of $26.60 and a twelve month high of $33.72. The company has a market cap of $178.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.44.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.203 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%.

The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Smart Oil & Gas index. The fund tracks an index composed of 50 US oil and gas companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXN was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

