Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 1,023 Shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF (BATS:FCPI)

Harbour Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF (BATS:FCPI – Free Report) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. owned about 0.16% of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 89,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthgarden F.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $443,000.

Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF stock opened at $44.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $175.78 million, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.69.

Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF Profile

The Fidelity Stocks for Inflation ETF (FCPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large- and mid-cap stocks based on multi-factor criteria with structural tilts towards inflation-sensitive sectors and industries FCPI was launched on Nov 5, 2019 and is managed by Fidelity.

