Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 134 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Harbour Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. M3 Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 0.7% in the third quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2.6% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Golden Road Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 0.3% in the third quarter. Golden Road Advisors LLC now owns 52,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value stock opened at $84.71 on Monday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a fifty-two week low of $67.27 and a fifty-two week high of $86.57. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.39 and a 200 day moving average of $80.07.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.437 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

