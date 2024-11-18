Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 150 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Harbour Investments Inc. lowered its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,259 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,209,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Solar by 224.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management bought a new position in First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,635,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,257,053 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,068,991,000 after purchasing an additional 105,236 shares during the period. Finally, Warther Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the third quarter valued at about $2,655,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Stock Performance

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $190.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $216.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.91. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.88 and a 12-month high of $306.77. The company has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $887.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. First Solar had a net margin of 32.41% and a return on equity of 17.56%. First Solar’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FSLR. StockNews.com raised First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of First Solar from $274.00 to $257.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Hsbc Global Res raised First Solar to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on First Solar from $271.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on First Solar from $325.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.50.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

