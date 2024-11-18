Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 1,660 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Equal Weight Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:RSJN)

Harbour Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Equal Weight Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:RSJN – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Equal Weight Buffer ETF – June were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Equal Weight Buffer ETF - June alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RSJN. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Equal Weight Buffer ETF – June during the third quarter worth about $31,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Equal Weight Buffer ETF – June during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Equal Weight Buffer ETF – June in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Equal Weight Buffer ETF – June in the third quarter valued at $359,000. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Equal Weight Buffer ETF – June during the third quarter worth $381,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Equal Weight Buffer ETF – June Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of RSJN stock opened at $32.44 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.15. FT Vest U.S. Equity Equal Weight Buffer ETF – June has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $32.96.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSJN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Equal Weight Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:RSJN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Equal Weight Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Equal Weight Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.