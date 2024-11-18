Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 1,777 Shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD)

Harbour Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Free Report) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,777 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 489,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,285,000 after acquiring an additional 66,837 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 37,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 14,407 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 39.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter worth about $821,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 1,045.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 274,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,646,000 after buying an additional 250,744 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $16.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.26 and a 200 day moving average of $16.16. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $14.75 and a 12 month high of $16.98.

