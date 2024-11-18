Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 953 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Harbour Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 953 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Exelon alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Exelon by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 7.0% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 43,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon in the first quarter worth approximately $681,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new stake in Exelon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Exelon by 276.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on EXC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

Exelon Stock Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ EXC opened at $39.11 on Monday. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $33.35 and a 12 month high of $41.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $39.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.68 and its 200 day moving average is $37.79.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.55%.

Exelon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.