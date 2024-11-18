Harbour Investments Inc. Trims Stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Harbour Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF in the third quarter worth $203,000. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $255,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $354,000.

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS NEAR opened at $50.57 on Monday. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF has a one year low of $50.10 and a one year high of $50.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.63.

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2099 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.