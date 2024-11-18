HeiQ Plc (LON:HEIQ) Insider Purchases £5,587.76 in Stock

HeiQ Plc (LON:HEIQ – Get Free Report) insider Xaver Hangartner bought 139,694 shares of HeiQ stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £5,587.76 ($7,041.92).
HeiQ Stock Performance
LON HEIQ opened at GBX 4.50 ($0.06) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.91. HeiQ Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 16 ($0.20). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 9.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.58 million, a PE ratio of -71.14 and a beta of 0.44.
About HeiQ
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than HeiQ
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Warren Buffett, Cathie Wood Own Nu Holdings, Should You?
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- MercadoLibre Down 23% After Missed Earnings: Time to Buy the Dip?
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
Receive News & Ratings for HeiQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeiQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.