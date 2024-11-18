HeiQ Plc (LON:HEIQ) Insider Purchases £5,587.76 in Stock

HeiQ Plc (LON:HEIQ – Get Free Report) insider Xaver Hangartner bought 139,694 shares of HeiQ stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £5,587.76 ($7,041.92).

LON HEIQ opened at GBX 4.50 ($0.06) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.91. HeiQ Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 16 ($0.20). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 9.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.58 million, a PE ratio of -71.14 and a beta of 0.44.

HeiQ Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the antimicrobial fabrics, textiles and flooring, and life sciences businesses in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It offers functional textile technologies to provide hygiene, comfort protection, and resource efficiency; surface coatings and polymers; patented probiotic technology for cosmetics, water treatment, and cleaning products; and functional consumer goods for personal care, healthcare, and lifestyle.

