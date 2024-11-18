Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 82,651 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $18,707,000. Apple makes up about 6.3% of Heritage Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 127.4% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 75,479 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,943,000 after acquiring an additional 42,282 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Apple by 0.9% during the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 92,150 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,601,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 35.8% during the first quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 18,183 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after buying an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.8% in the first quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,998 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,115,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 229,441 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,345,000 after acquiring an additional 51,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $225.00 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.07 and a 12 month high of $237.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $3.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Apple had a return on equity of 152.94% and a net margin of 23.97%. The company had revenue of $94.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Apple from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $186.00 to $184.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Apple from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 59,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.52, for a total transaction of $13,433,768.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,416,137.76. This represents a 35.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 59,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.86, for a total transaction of $13,550,347.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,148,695.84. The trade was a 10.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 404,040 shares of company stock valued at $91,062,512. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

