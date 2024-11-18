Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 44.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,593 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,694 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 251,152.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 173,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 173,295 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 53.6% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 1,617,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,577,000 after acquiring an additional 564,729 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter worth $744,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 40.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 192,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 55,865 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 531.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,150,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,166,000 after purchasing an additional 968,331 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HBAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.09.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 6,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $99,600.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 558,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,615,217.06. The trade was a 1.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 8,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $152,393.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 259,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,582,795.09. This trade represents a 3.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,699 shares of company stock worth $757,356 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $17.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.03. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $10.73 and a 1 year high of $17.97.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

