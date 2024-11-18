Huntington National Bank Acquires 1,770 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 60.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $68,000. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock opened at $11.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.59. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.19 and a 52 week high of $12.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

