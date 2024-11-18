Huntington National Bank Acquires 283 Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 160.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the second quarter worth $28,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Krystal Biotech by 2,328.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Krystal Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Krystal Biotech Trading Down 3.7 %
NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $170.74 on Monday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.73 and a 12 month high of $219.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.46 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.64.
Analyst Ratings Changes
KRYS has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $221.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Krystal Biotech from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $204.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Krystal Biotech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.00.
Insider Transactions at Krystal Biotech
In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.76, for a total transaction of $4,944,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,500,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,814,424.32. This represents a 1.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Krystal Biotech Profile
Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).
