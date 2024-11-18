Huntington National Bank Acquires 283 Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 160.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the second quarter worth $28,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Krystal Biotech by 2,328.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Krystal Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $170.74 on Monday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.73 and a 12 month high of $219.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.46 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.64.

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $83.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.94 million. Krystal Biotech had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 21.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 879.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KRYS has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $221.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Krystal Biotech from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $204.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Krystal Biotech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.00.

In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.76, for a total transaction of $4,944,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,500,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,814,424.32. This represents a 1.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

