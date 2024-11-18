Huntington National Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in HSBC were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 1.3% in the third quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 17,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HSBC by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 1.8% in the second quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 15,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in HSBC by 1.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HSBC opened at $45.74 on Monday. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $36.93 and a 1-year high of $47.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. HSBC’s payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

Separately, Dbs Bank upgraded shares of HSBC to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

