Huntington National Bank Buys 127 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 581.9% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 409,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,089,000 after buying an additional 349,362 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2,286.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 321,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,295,000 after acquiring an additional 308,390 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 15,046.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 266,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,067,000 after purchasing an additional 265,111 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 140.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 439,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,702,000 after purchasing an additional 256,317 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 16.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,582,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $197,538,000 after purchasing an additional 227,671 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXPD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.44.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $120.16 on Monday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.20 and a twelve month high of $131.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.67. The firm has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.98.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 32.12% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 28.46%.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

