Huntington National Bank Buys 145 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 566 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,476,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,000,356,000 after buying an additional 53,419 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 3,259.4% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 92,350 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,265,000 after acquiring an additional 89,601 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter valued at $1,043,000. Finally, Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter worth $9,732,000. 94.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $197.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.13 and a 1 year high of $203.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $180.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.72.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.06). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 41.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $184.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TXRH

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Roadhouse

In related news, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total value of $303,390.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,305,332.92. The trade was a 8.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna E. Epps sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total value of $119,352.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,071.12. This represents a 14.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.