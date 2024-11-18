Huntington National Bank Buys 43 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 382 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in MSCI were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,456,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $701,522,000 after buying an additional 623,712 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MSCI by 129.4% in the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 730,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,153,000 after acquiring an additional 412,389 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI in the second quarter worth about $91,748,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in MSCI during the 1st quarter worth about $75,957,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in MSCI by 358.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 133,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,900,000 after purchasing an additional 104,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $593.86 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $583.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $538.33. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $439.95 and a fifty-two week high of $631.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.54 billion, a PE ratio of 38.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.11.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.09. MSCI had a net margin of 43.06% and a negative return on equity of 162.06%. The company had revenue of $724.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 42.02%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $526.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays raised their price target on MSCI from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $631.83.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

