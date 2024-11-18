Huntington National Bank Buys 64 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 25.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 317 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EME. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 691,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,122,000 after acquiring an additional 11,479 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 34.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 526,044 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $192,028,000 after purchasing an additional 134,575 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 412,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,553,000 after purchasing an additional 88,909 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in EMCOR Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 354,045 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,427,000 after purchasing an additional 14,447 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 265,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,299,000 after purchasing an additional 9,755 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

NYSE EME opened at $498.86 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $443.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $397.63. The firm has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.07. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $209.31 and a 1 year high of $525.31.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.82. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 34.99%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.08%.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

