Huntington National Bank Buys Shares of 3,650 Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW)

Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HROW. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Harrow by 21.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Harrow by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Harrow by 6.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Harrow in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Harrow by 12.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Harrow from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Harrow from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Harrow in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

NASDAQ:HROW opened at $39.01 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.92 and its 200-day moving average is $32.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. Harrow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.01 and a 12 month high of $59.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.50 and a beta of 0.76.

Harrow, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company was formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Harrow Health, Inc in December 2018. Harrow Health, Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

