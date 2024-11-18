Huntington National Bank Decreases Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Huntington National Bank reduced its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 26.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,885 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 8,721 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 4,562 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 37.6% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,445 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter valued at approximately $872,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 126.0% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 239,816 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 133,684 shares during the period. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.9% in the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 29,543 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 7,807 shares during the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $8.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.19 and its 200 day moving average is $11.83. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.22 and a 12 month high of $27.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of -0.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.69.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -9.99%.

A number of analysts recently commented on WBA shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

