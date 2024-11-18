Huntington National Bank Has $171,000 Stock Position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Huntington National Bank cut its stake in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 24.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Axos Financial by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Axos Financial by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 5.9% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 54.0% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 8,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

AX opened at $80.16 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.01 and its 200-day moving average is $63.53. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.38. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.93 and a 1-year high of $85.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.16. Axos Financial had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $512.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on AX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Axos Financial from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Axos Financial from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axos Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.80.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total value of $328,086.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 424,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,776,526.37. This represents a 1.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward James Ratinoff sold 4,002 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.41, for a total transaction of $317,798.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,456.69. This trade represents a 7.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,199 shares of company stock valued at $10,882,135 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

