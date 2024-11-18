Huntington National Bank Has $185,000 Stock Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,286,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,456,208,000 after purchasing an additional 64,429 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,626,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,022,452,000 after buying an additional 151,566 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,374,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $878,696,000 after buying an additional 129,876 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,597,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $547,807,000 after acquiring an additional 120,367 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,489,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $433,538,000 after acquiring an additional 424,810 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FNV opened at $113.95 on Monday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.29 and a fifty-two week high of $137.60. The stock has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of -36.06, a PEG ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.96.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.03). Franco-Nevada had a positive return on equity of 10.55% and a negative net margin of 55.28%. The firm had revenue of $275.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Franco-Nevada’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently -45.57%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Franco-Nevada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $137.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $142.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.57.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

