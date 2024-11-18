Huntington National Bank Has $192,000 Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 809 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in IQVIA by 472.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 456,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $96,487,000 after purchasing an additional 376,595 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,610,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in IQVIA by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,635,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $344,998,000 after acquiring an additional 264,555 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,403,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $719,634,000 after acquiring an additional 211,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 285.1% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 268,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,783,000 after purchasing an additional 198,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $279.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.13.

IQVIA Price Performance

Shares of IQV opened at $192.68 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $226.95 and a 200-day moving average of $228.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.51. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.63 and a twelve month high of $261.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at IQVIA

In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total value of $320,229.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,536 shares in the company, valued at $4,812,302.88. This trade represents a 6.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Further Reading

