Huntington National Bank Has $95,000 Stock Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 57.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSL. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 7.4% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 68,008 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,692 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $608,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,381 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 56,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,971,000 after purchasing an additional 17,472 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 188.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,255 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,235,000 after buying an additional 5,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $506.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $472.00.

Carlisle Companies Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $445.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $442.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $422.76. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $269.58 and a 52-week high of $481.26. The firm has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 33.29% and a net margin of 27.05%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.15%.

Carlisle Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.