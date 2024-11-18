Huntington National Bank Increases Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 639 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in ANSYS by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 607,029 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $195,160,000 after acquiring an additional 15,012 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in ANSYS by 8.0% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 603,394 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $192,259,000 after buying an additional 44,605 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 4.6% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 522,613 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,985,000 after buying an additional 22,836 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in ANSYS by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 518,779 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,299,000 after acquiring an additional 16,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 423,892 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $136,281,000 after acquiring an additional 6,867 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ANSS shares. StockNews.com cut ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on ANSYS from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $342.50.

Shares of ANSS opened at $332.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $324.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $322.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a PE ratio of 51.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.11. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $275.81 and a 1-year high of $364.31.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.61, for a total value of $47,668.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,404.30. This represents a 4.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

