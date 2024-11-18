Huntington National Bank Increases Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 29.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 291 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 144.4% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 91.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FDS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $503.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $451.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $471.00 to $521.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $485.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $450.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, insider John Costigan sold 1,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.00, for a total value of $780,182.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,819. This trade represents a 84.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.09, for a total transaction of $1,365,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,253.83. This represents a 18.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,984 shares of company stock valued at $12,230,877 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of FDS opened at $483.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $461.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $433.79. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $391.84 and a 1 year high of $499.87.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.12. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 34.77%. The company had revenue of $562.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.93%.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.