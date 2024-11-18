Huntington National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ON. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Onsemi by 690.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 101,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,945,000 after acquiring an additional 88,496 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the first quarter worth $808,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Onsemi by 21.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 98,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after purchasing an additional 17,198 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Onsemi in the second quarter worth about $1,212,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Onsemi by 116.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 13,923 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ON. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Onsemi from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Onsemi from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Loop Capital began coverage on Onsemi in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.30.

Onsemi Stock Performance

ON opened at $64.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.89. Onsemi has a 52-week low of $59.34 and a 52-week high of $86.77.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Onsemi had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 22.38%. Onsemi’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Onsemi will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Onsemi

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $109,065.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 839,210 shares in the company, valued at $61,018,959.10. This represents a 0.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Onsemi Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

