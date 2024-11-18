Huntington National Bank Purchases 218 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 611.8% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 11,771 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,683,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Henry Schein by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,432,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,425,000 after acquiring an additional 260,537 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1,622.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 458,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,449,000 after acquiring an additional 432,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 8.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 420,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,983,000 after purchasing an additional 31,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Henry Schein

In related news, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 21,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $1,457,725.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,833 shares in the company, valued at $4,978,026.90. This trade represents a 22.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HSIC. StockNews.com upgraded Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Henry Schein from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.89.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $68.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.30 and a 200-day moving average of $69.57. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.67 and a 52 week high of $82.63.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Henry Schein had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

