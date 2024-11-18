Huntington National Bank Purchases 33 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Public Storage during the second quarter worth $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the second quarter worth $36,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Public Storage to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Public Storage from $303.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America lowered Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $318.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $360.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $375.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.64.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of PSA stock opened at $335.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $58.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.70. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $251.49 and a 52 week high of $369.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $345.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $314.64.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 124.61%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Articles

