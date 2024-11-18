Huntington National Bank Purchases 556 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 15.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNP. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 5.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 66.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 8,917 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 487.8% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 40,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 33,215 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 672,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,163,000 after buying an additional 39,022 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNP stock opened at $30.86 on Monday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $25.41 and a one year high of $31.57. The firm has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.09.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 9.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.63%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CNP. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, August 26th. KeyCorp lowered CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.09.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

