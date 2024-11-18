Huntington National Bank Purchases 906 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Huntington National Bank raised its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,785 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 19,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the first quarter worth about $1,076,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 419.7% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 66,521 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 53,721 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,048 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 731.4% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 30,920 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 27,201 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 154,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total value of $5,329,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,957 shares in the company, valued at $8,997,111.77. This trade represents a 37.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 5,700 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $197,334.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,303,096.80. This represents a 13.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,966 shares of company stock worth $6,225,843 over the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

NYSE BWA opened at $34.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.27 and a 200 day moving average of $33.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.51 and a twelve month high of $38.22.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 11.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BWA. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.21.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

