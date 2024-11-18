Huntington National Bank Sells 1,000 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Huntington National Bank reduced its holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 40.9% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,048,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,530 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,158,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,371,000 after purchasing an additional 977,487 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,372,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 8.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,491,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $188,049,000 after buying an additional 563,424 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MDU Resources Group by 36.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,745,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,824,000 after buying an additional 467,465 shares in the last quarter. 71.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MDU Resources Group in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

MDU Resources Group stock opened at $18.34 on Monday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $30.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.47 and its 200 day moving average is $25.33.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.17 million. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

