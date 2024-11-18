Huntington National Bank Sells 1,245 Shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Free Report) by 54.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares Agency Bond ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $58,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $346,000. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGZ opened at $108.31 on Monday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $106.17 and a 1-year high of $110.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.77.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Profile

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.