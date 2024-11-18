Huntington National Bank Sells 207 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Huntington National Bank decreased its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BABA. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 139.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 155.0% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BABA. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.53.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

BABA stock opened at $88.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.70. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $66.63 and a 12-month high of $117.82. The firm has a market cap of $212.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.35.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $14.57. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $243.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

