Huntington National Bank Sells 216 Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Huntington National Bank cut its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Free Report) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IYY. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 23,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $314,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $428,000. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IYY opened at $143.16 on Monday. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $109.13 and a twelve month high of $146.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.72.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Company Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

