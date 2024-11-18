Huntington National Bank Sells 220 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Huntington National Bank cut its holdings in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,578 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UFPI. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in UFP Industries by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 315 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 0.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,556 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Cadence Bank increased its holdings in UFP Industries by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 19,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 1.7% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of UFP Industries by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UFPI shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $133.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

UFP Industries Price Performance

Shares of UFPI opened at $129.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. UFP Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.49 and a twelve month high of $139.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.45 and a 200-day moving average of $122.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.39.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.25). UFP Industries had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. UFP Industries’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UFP Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.16%.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

See Also

