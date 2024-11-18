Huntington National Bank Sells 2,536 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Huntington National Bank cut its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 48.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,660 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,536 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the second quarter worth $27,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Devon Energy during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DVN shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.80.

DVN stock opened at $38.47 on Monday. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $37.76 and a twelve month high of $55.09. The company has a market cap of $25.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.33.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.01. Devon Energy had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.33%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

