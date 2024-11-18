Huntington National Bank Sells 261 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Huntington National Bank cut its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 598 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in STERIS were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,442,805 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,414,453,000 after purchasing an additional 778,613 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in STERIS by 7.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,738,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $390,880,000 after buying an additional 120,616 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in STERIS by 29.7% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,150,517 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $251,663,000 after buying an additional 263,383 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 9.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,114,224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $270,230,000 after acquiring an additional 96,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 960,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $215,879,000 after acquiring an additional 16,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 23,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.00, for a total transaction of $5,763,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,603,710. This trade represents a 35.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded STERIS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of STERIS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.00.

STERIS Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:STE opened at $220.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $195.47 and a 12 month high of $248.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $230.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.42. The stock has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.26 and a beta of 0.85.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is 52.05%.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

