Insider Selling: MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Director Sells $3,296,897.55 in Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) Director Susan Ocampo sold 25,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $3,296,897.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,046,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,370,213.80. This represents a 0.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Susan Ocampo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 15th, Susan Ocampo sold 105,782 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total transaction of $13,082,059.94.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Susan Ocampo sold 70,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total transaction of $7,438,200.00.

On Friday, August 23rd, Susan Ocampo sold 51,010 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.02, for a total transaction of $5,459,090.20.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Susan Ocampo sold 93,728 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total value of $9,965,160.96.

MACOM Technology Solutions Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of MTSI stock opened at $123.00 on Monday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.25 and a fifty-two week high of $140.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 8.35.

Institutional Trading of MACOM Technology Solutions

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTSI. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,044,000 after purchasing an additional 46,812 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.2% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Peak Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.91.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

