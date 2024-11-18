Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Holdings Boosted by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 18,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on IBKR. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $180.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $75.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.79. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.60 and a fifty-two week high of $181.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.23.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 7.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

