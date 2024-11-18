International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Purchased by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 58.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,465 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in International Paper were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in International Paper by 133.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,214,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $613,367,000 after purchasing an additional 8,132,332 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of International Paper by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,135,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $824,716,000 after buying an additional 5,492,035 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in International Paper in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,012,000. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,966,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in International Paper during the second quarter worth $81,187,000. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on International Paper from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Argus raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. BNP Paribas cut shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.20 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (up from $57.00) on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.54.

Insider Activity at International Paper

In other International Paper news, SVP Clay R. Ellis sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total value of $439,470.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,832 shares in the company, valued at $2,433,296.56. This trade represents a 15.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total value of $29,688.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,402.96. This represents a 1.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,840 shares of company stock valued at $910,826 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Paper Price Performance

International Paper stock opened at $57.58 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.66. The firm has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of 49.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. International Paper has a 52-week low of $31.76 and a 52-week high of $59.52.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.20. International Paper had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. International Paper’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that International Paper will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 158.12%.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

